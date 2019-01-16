US attorney general nominee open to reconsidering healthcare position

President Donald Trump's pick to be the next U.S. Attorney General, William Barr, told a Senate panel on Tuesday he is willing to reconsider the Justice Department's current position of not defending the country's healthcare law, commonly called Obamacare, in court.

When asked by Senator Mazie Hirono, a Democrat, if he was open to reconsidering the position, Barr said "yes."

He also said that the Justice Department's decision to not defend the law, the Affordable Care Act, "is a case that, if I'm confirmed, I would like to review."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by James Dalgleish)