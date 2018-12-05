US recalls 5 million kg of raw beef after salmonella outbreak

WASHINGTON: More than 5 million kg of raw beef products have been recalled in the United States after hundreds of people fell sick from salmonella infection, authorities said on Tuesday (Dec 4).



Cases of the outbreak have been reported in at least 25 states, with 246 patients identified, said the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on their website.



"The raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef were packaged on various dates from Jul 26 to Sep 7," added FSIS. The individuals fell ill between Aug 5 and Oct 16.



Brands which have been recalled include Kroger, Laura's Lean, as well as JBS generic, reported the Washington Post.



While no deaths have been reported, 56 people have been hospitalized, said the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention on their website.

Meat processor JBS Tolleson was the first to recall tainted meat in October, where approximately 5 million kg of meat was recalled.

FSIS said it was concerned that some of the tainted products may be in consumers' freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," said FSIS.



The most common symptoms within 12 to 72 hours after eating food infected with salmonella is diarrhea, abdominal cramps, as well as fever.

The illness would usually last between four and seven days and most people recover without treatment.

However for some patients, the diarrhea may be so severe that they may need to be hospitalized, said FSIS.

Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

