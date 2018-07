REUTERS: A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled invalid patents owned by Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC covering its narcolepsy drug Xyrem, opening the door for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc to launch a generic version of the medicine.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a series of rulings in favor of Amneal that the Jazz patents described obvious ideas.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)