US expert warns of passing flu to pets

NEW YORK: As the flu sweeps across the US, American dog owners may have another thing coming their way: Dog flu.

In the past 45 days, more than 100 dogs have been tested positive for the dog flu in California (72 cases), Kentucky (22 cases), Ohio (14 cases) and Michigan (one case), according to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Although there has not been a case of humans contracting the dog flu, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not ruled out that possibility as the influenza virus is constantly evolving.

However, Professor Amy Glaser, director of the Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory at Cornell's Animal Health Diagnostic Center, told the Daily Mail in an online article published on Wednesday (Jan 31) that it is “unlikely to happen based on the dog flu's genetic makeup".

On the contrary, humans should be careful not to pass on the flu to their pets, she said.

There are two dog flu virus strains - H3N8 and H3N2 (different from the human version) - in circulation, and they were responsible for a 2015 dog flu outbreak in Chicago. More than 1,000 dogs were affected and five died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, this year’s dog flu season is “not worse than it has been historically", said Prof Glaser.

Like the human flu, dog flu causes similar symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, fatigue and loss of appetite. The consequences are not any different either - ranging from no symptoms to pneumonia and sometimes, death.

Infected dogs are contagious to other dogs for three to four weeks, according to the experts from the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Florida, during which, the canine flu can spread easily in parks, kennels and shelters through coughing and sneezing, or touching contaminated materials.



“There is no way to tell if the illness the dog is experiencing is influenza by examination and respiratory disease in dogs has many causes,” said Prof Glaser. To play it safe, dogs with respiratory issues should be isolated from other canines.

Dogs can also be vaccinated against both strains of the flu virus.