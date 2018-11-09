US FDA to announce ban on flavoured e-cigarettes as soon as next week: Report

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes in convenience stores and gas stations across the country as soon as next week, the Washington Post reported on Thursday (Nov 8).

The FDA will also impose rules such as age-verification requirements for online sales, the paper reported, citing senior agency officials.

The move is a part of the FDA's crackdown on the widespread usage of e-cigarettes in youth as the agency grapples with an "epidemic" of youth e-cigarette use that threatens to create a new generation of nicotine addicts.

E-cigarettes vaporise a liquid that contains nicotine, the addictive stimulant that gives smokers a rush.

The regulator last month seized more than a thousand pages of documents from market leader Juul Labs related to the company's sales and marketing practices after a surprise inspection.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



