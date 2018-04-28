US FTC requires Amneal and Impax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday it would require Impax Laboratories Inc and privately held Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC to divest rights to 10 generic medications as a condition of their merger.

The FTC said that under the terms of the proposed settlement ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will acquire seven products, Perrigo Company Plc will acquire Impax's rights to two products that it had partnered with Impax to manufacture and sell, and G&W Laboratories Inc will acquire Impax's marketing rights to one product that G&W manufactures for Impax.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert)