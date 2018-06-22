US medical device firm electroCore IPO price set at US$15 per share

(This version of the story has been refiled to correct company designation to electroCore Inc from electroCore Llc in first paragraph)

By Tamara Mathias

: U.S. medical device maker electroCore Inc's initial public offering is expected to price at US$15 per share, Chief Executive Officer Frank Amato told Reuters on Thursday.

ElectroCore, which is backed by the venture capital arm of Merck & Co, is set to debut on the Nasdaq on Friday under the ticker symbol "ECOR". The Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based electroCore's 5.2 million share offering is raising US$78 million.

The company intends to use the proceeds to commercialize its medical device gammaCore in the United States and to research treatments for neurological and rheumatological conditions, Amato said.

Last year, U.S. health regulators approved gammaCore to treat cluster headaches, a condition that affects around 350,000 people in the United States.

The hand-held device, which can be self-administered, treats the severe form of headache by applying a mild electrical signal to the vagus nerve through the skin.

BTIG, Evercore ISI, Cantor Fitzgerald and JMP Securities were underwriters to the offering.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)