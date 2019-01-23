US recovers US$269.2 million in Walgreens civil fraud settlements

NEW YORK: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay US$269.2 million to the United States and state governments to settle two civil healthcare fraud lawsuits, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said Walgreens will pay US$209.2 million to resolve claims it improperly billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs for unnecessarily dispensing hundreds of thousands of insulin pens, and US$60 million to resolve claims it overbilled Medicaid by concealing lower drug prices it offered the public through a discount program.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)