US reports mild bird flu virus at California farm: OIE

PARIS: The United States has reported an outbreak of the low pathogenic H7N3 bird flu virus at a turkey farm in California, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

The outbreak at a farm in Stanislaus County led to all 26,258 birds of the flock exposed to the virus being killed and disposed of, the Paris-based OIE said in a note on its website, citing a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

