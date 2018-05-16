US state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic

Several U.S. state attorneys general on Tuesday announced lawsuits against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, accusing the company of fueling a national opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing prescription painkillers to generate billions of dollars in sales.

The attorneys general of Nevada, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, North Dakota and Tennessee separately said the company had violated state consumer protection laws by falsely denying or downplaying the risk of addiction while overstating the benefits of opioids.

