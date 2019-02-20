US top court rejects bid to block Indivior opioid drug copycat

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to Indivior Plc on Tuesday, clearing the way for a copycat version of the British pharmaceutical firm's lucrative opioid addiction treatment Suboxone Film in a victory for India-based generic drug maker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Chief Justice John Roberts, in a brief order, denied Indivior's request to put on hold a lower court's ruling that opened the door to cheaper generic versions of Suboxone while the company prepares an appeal to the high court.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)