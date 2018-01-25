US warns against unproven products that overcome opioid addiction

WASHINGTON: Eleven companies selling products to help people addicted to opioids have no proof to support claims that their pills and treatments aid in overcoming an opioid addiction, two government agencies said on Wednesday.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said they had posted warning letters to 11 companies that market or distribute the treatments.

"Health fraud scams like these can pose serious health risks. These products have not been demonstrated to be safe or effective, and may keep some patients from seeking appropriate, FDA-approved therapies," the FTC said in its release.

Opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin, played a role in 42,249 US deaths in 2016, up 28 per cent from 2015, and 47 per cent from 2014, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The opioid crisis has lowered overall life expectancy in Americans.

The 11 companies and products named were:

Opiate Freedom Center (Opiate Freedom 5-Pack) U4Life, LLC (Mitadone) CalmSupport, LLC (CalmSupport) TaperAid (TaperAid & TaperAid Complete) Medicus Holistic Alternatives, LLC (Natracet) NutraCore Health Products, LLC (Opiate Detox Pro) Healthy Healing, LLC (Withdrawal Support) Soothedrawal, Inc (Soothedrawal) Choice Detox Center, Inc (Nofeel) GUNA, Inc (GUNA-ADDICT 1) King Bio, Inc (AddictaPlex)

Reuters attempted to reach out to 11 companies for comment. The websites for several appeared to be offline and no contact information was available. Others could be reached but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

