Vectura to stop developing asthma treatment after late-stage failure

REUTERS: British drugmaker Vectura Group Plc said on Monday it would stop developing its treatment for severe uncontrolled asthma after the drug-device combination failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study.

The move will result in a negative impact of 40 million pounds (US$51.3 million) on Vectura's loss before tax in the current financial year.

(US$1 = 0.7800 pounds)

