Walgreens, Rite Aid to sell tobacco products to customers above 21 years

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Tuesday its drugstores will sell tobacco products to customers who are at least 21 years old under a new policy, effective September.

REUTERS: Drugstore retailers Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp said on Tuesday they would sell tobacco products to customers who are at least 21 years old, amid a crackdown on teenage tobacco use.

U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell last week disclosed plans to introduce legislation to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco products, including vaping devices, to 21 from 18.

Advertisement

In the face of an "epidemic" rise in tobacco products use among middle and high school students, the U.S. health agencies have introduced policies to restrict access to such products.

Walgreens, which announced the change earlier in the day, said the restriction would come into effect across its drug stores by September.

The company operates 9,560 drugstores across the country and has been warned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for flouting tobacco sale rules by selling tobacco products to minors.

Rite Aid, which had previously announced it will remove e-cigarettes and vaping products chainwide, said the new policy would come into effect across all its stores within 90 days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company will continue to enforce its chainwide policy that requires identification to purchase age-restricted items, including tobacco products.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sriraj Kalluvila)