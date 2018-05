REUTERS: Health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to buy for-profit managed care company Meridian for US$2.5 billion in cash.

Meridian is expected to generate more than US$4.3 billion in total revenue in 2018, WellCare said in a statement.

