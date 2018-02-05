What experts do to reduce their cancer risk

SINGAPORE: How can cancer be kept at bay? Local healthcare professionals in oncology have these tips for us.

MAINTAIN A HEALTHY WEIGHT

Besides carcinogens like smoking and alcohol, a higher body fat percentage and body mass index have also been consistently linked to an “increased risk of developing a number of different cancers,” said Dr Colin Phipps Diong, haematology consultant at Parkway Cancer Centre. “Regular exercise and consuming fatty foods in moderation will help.”

When it comes to exercise, aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day,” said Dr Patricia Kho, senior consultant in medical oncology at Parkway Cancer Centre. “Obesity in children has been linked to an increased risk of being obese in adulthood. And obesity, in turn, is associated with an increased risk of certain cancers. Parents can use regular exercise to get their children off their butts and iPads,” she said.

While it is important to be physically active each day, said Gerard Wong, senior dietitian with Allied Health Parkway Cancer Centre, it is just as important to reduce sedentary time. “I try to sit less, stand more and often take the stairs during the day,” he said.

GO FOR REGULAR, AGE-APPROPRIATE CANCER SCREENINGS

It can get confusing when there are a number of tests that screen for cancer. Do you need them and when do you go for them? Dr Kho sums them up as follows:

For men and women

Cancer: Colorectal

Test: Annual faecal occult blood test (FOBT), and colonoscopy every five to 10 years

Age: From 50 onwards for those without symptoms of colorectal cancer

For women

Cancer: Breast

Test: Regular mammograms

Age: From age 50 onwards for those without symptoms or a family history of breast cancer.

Cancer: Cervical

Test: Pap smear

Age: When sexual activity begins up to age 69

DON’T FALL FOR THE SUPERFOOD MYTH

Kale, blueberries, broccoli … there seems to be a new food that “experts” claim can fight cancer every time you check the Internet. “Cancer is a complex disease that affects different people differently. Claims that one type of food or fruit has the power to cure or prevent cancer entirely are a gross oversimplification,” said Wong.

What may help more, said Wong, is to limit deep-fried and highly processed food like nuggets and sausages. “If I do not recognise what animal or part of the animal it came from, I would avoid it,” he said.

MANAGE STRESS AND BE POSITIVE

While stress has no direct contribution to cancer, said Jaime Yeo, counsellor with Allied Health Parkway Cancer Centre, “our psychological and physical well-being go hand in hand”. If you have been experiencing “headaches, muscle tension, or falling ill easily”, these may be signs that you need to reduce stress, she said.

For Yeo, that could mean temporarily putting aside responsibilities to reflect and take stock of life. “This helps me to refocus my energy on what is important," she said. “Sometimes, it means staying away from my phone. I am also learning to practise mindfulness by choosing to focus on the present moment, instead of occupying my thoughts with the next task I want to do.”

Research may be inconclusive on whether a positive attitude helps to reduce cancer risks but Htet Htet Aung, staff nurse at Parkway Cancer Centre, has seen how it has helped the cancer patients she takes care of survive. “I always believe in staying positive. I’m not sure if this attitude helps to reduce the risk of cancer, but if I had to fight cancer, I would fight it with the same spirit,” she said.