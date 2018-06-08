WHO chief says Ebola outbreak in Congo is stabilizing

GENEVA: The fight against a deadly Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo is giving reason for cautious optimism, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"It's stabilizing. We're optimistic, cautiously optimistic," he told Reuters.

Advertisement

He said he would travel to Congo on Sunday to check on progress a month into the outbreak, and would also go to neighboring Central African Republic as part of a drive to build up health systems in the fragile and impoverished country.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)