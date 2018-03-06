Zimbabwe joins neighbors in banning South Africa meat over listeria

Health

Zimbabwe joins neighbors in banning South Africa meat over listeria

Zimbabwe will join other countries in banning imports of processed meat products from South Africa after a deadly listeria outbreak there, Zimbabwe's ministry of health said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cold meat products are seen in a trolley after they were removed from the shelves of Pick n Pay Sto
Cold meat products are seen in a trolley after they were removed from the shelves of Pick n Pay Store in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Bookmark

HARARE: Zimbabwe will join other countries in banning imports of processed meat products from South Africa after a deadly listeria outbreak there, Zimbabwe's ministry of health said in a statement on Tuesday.

South Africa on Monday said cold meat products were to blame for delays in tracing the cause of the world's worst listeria outbreak, which has killed 180 people in the past year.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Joe Brock)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark