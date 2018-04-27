'Avengers: Infinity War' opens big with US$39 million in US, Canada

"Avengers: Infinity War" took in US$39 million on Thursday evening at U.S. and Canadian box offices, the fourth-biggest opening night of all time, distributor Walt Disney Co said.

LOS ANGELES: "Avengers: Infinity War" took in US$39 million on Thursday evening at U.S. and Canadian box offices, the fourth-biggest opening night of all time, distributor Walt Disney Co said.

It is the highest-grossing opening for any movie from Disney's Marvel Studios, the producer of a string of blockbuster superhero films.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)