'Avengers: Infinity War' opens big with US$39 million in US, Canada

Premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 23/04/2018 - Actor Robert Downey Jr. poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES: "Avengers: Infinity War" took in US$39 million on Thursday evening at U.S. and Canadian box offices, the fourth-biggest opening night of all time, distributor Walt Disney Co said.

It is the highest-grossing opening for any movie from Disney's Marvel Studios, the producer of a string of blockbuster superhero films.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

Source: Reuters

