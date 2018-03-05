'Coco' wins best animated feature Oscar

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

"Coco," the colorful adventure into the land of the dead from Walt Disney Co's Pixar Animation Studios, won the Oscar on Sunday for best animated feature film.

LOS ANGELES, March 4: "Coco," the colorful adventure into the land of the dead from Walt Disney Co's Pixar Animation Studios, won the Oscar on Sunday for best animated feature film.

The story of family, memory and legacy follows a boy named Miguel who finds himself in the land of the dead during the Mexican celebration of the Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Peter Henderson and Sandra Maler) ((nichola.groom@thomsonreuters.com))