'Father of South African jazz' Hugh Masekela dies aged 78 - eNCA television

FILE PHOTO: South African trumpeter and musician Hugh Masekela performs on the final day of the 21st Annual St. Lucia Jazz festival at Pigeon Island National Landmark, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG: Trumpeter, composer and singer Hugh Masekela, affectionately known as the 'father of South African jazz', has died after a long battle with prostate cancer, domestic media reported on Tuesday. He was 78.

In a career spanning more than five decades, Masekela gained international recognition with his distinctive Afro-Jazz sound and hits such as "Soweto Blues", which served as one of the sound-tracks to the anti-apartheid movement.

He opened the 2010 FIFA Soccer World Cup Kick-Off Concert and performed at the event's opening ceremony in Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium.

