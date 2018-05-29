'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Stalls Overseas With US$65 Million Launch

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - The Han Solo origin film began its international run with a dismal US$65 million this weekend. Its three-day domestic total of US$84 million and four-day estimate of US$101 million would bring "Solo's" worldwide launch to US$148 million.

"Solo" is currently tracking the lowest opening for a "Star Wars" movie. The most recent "Star Wars" instalment, "The Last Jedi," opened internationally in December 2017 with US$230 million and went on to generate US$712 million overseas. "Rogue One" - the first standalone "Star Wars" anthology film - debuted in 2016 with an international total of US$134 million. It ultimately earned US$523 million overseas.

The United Kingdom leads "Solo's" overseas market with US$10.3 million, followed by China with US$10.1 million, Australia with US$5 million, and Germany with US$4.3 million. Other key territories include France (US$3.9 million), Russia (US$3.6 million), Spain (US$2.6 million), Mexico (US$2.5 million), and Italy (US$2.2 million). "Solo" opens next weekend in Croatia and Trinidad. The only key market it didn't launch in is Japan, where it bows on June 29.

"Solo" follows Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, who befriends his future co-pilot and Wookiee companion Chewbacca, and meets the gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Ron Howard directed from a screenplay by Jonathan and Lawrence Kasdan. Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, Joonas Suotamo, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star.

Meanwhile, "Avengers: Infinity War" earned US$32.5 million in 36 territories over the three-day weekend. Combined with its three-day domestic total of US$16.5 million, Disney and Marvel's blockbuster global weekend total nears US$49 million. Its four-day holiday weekend estimate looks to hit US$20 million. "Infinity War's" global tally is on track for US$1.9 billion in its fifth weekend.

