Would you pay S$16 for kaya toast when you're overseas?

Thought the S$5 Old Chang Kee curry puff in London was expensive? CNA Lifestyle checks out how much our beloved local foods cost in restaurants around the world.

SINGAPORE: When Old Chang Kee opened its first branch in London a couple of weeks ago, we suspect many Singaporeans were bursting with pride that one of the country’s most ubiquitous and beloved food brands – and food – is now available in that part of the world.

Old Chang Kee's new branch at Covent Garden in London. (Photo: Old Chang Kee London's Facebook page)

Then, we saw the prices.

The signature curry puff at £2.80 (S$5)? That’s more than triple the price of what it costs here, at S$1.50. The chili crab version for S$5.70? Nasi lemak for S$14? Really?

While we’re confident Londoners passing by the Covent Garden branch will be enticed by our national snack (which is so not “Singapore’s version of Cornish pasty”), we were quite amused by the price difference and wondered… how much do our notoriously cheap local food cost overseas?

We did a bit of Googling and by the time you finish reading this, just be thankful you can get your nasi lemak fix for S$3.50.

CASSIA, CALIFORNIA

Beef rendang at Cassia in California: US$36. (Photo: Cassia's Facebook page)

This Santa Monica restaurant is by Los Angeles-born chef Bryant Ng (whose father is from Singapore). It serves Southeast Asian cuisine, including, of course, Singaporean dishes – and since it’s a proper restaurant, the prices are quite steep. Laksa goes for US$23, while beef rending is at US$36. And your kaya toast can’t get fancier than theirs – two toasts and a soft egg with a bit of garnish - costs US$12.

SHIOK! SINGAPORE KITCHEN, CALIFORNIA

Claypot rice at Shiok! Singapore Kitchen in California: US$12. (Photo: Shiok! Singapore Kitchen's Facebook)

Established in 1999 as a hole-in-the-wall 16-seater by Singapore-born Dennis Lim, this Menlo Park dining spot promises a “shiok” experience. It must be doing something right, considering how long it’s been around.

A quick look at its menu reveals a range of local dishes such as nasi lemak, laksa, claypot rice and char kway teow, which all go for US$9.50 for lunch and US$12 for dinner. Their house special is gluten-free oyster omelette at US$29. You can wash it down with a US$6 glass of teh tarik.

RASA SAYANG, LONDON

Laksa at Rasa Sayang in London: £7.90. (Photo: Rasa Sayang's Facebook page)

Singaporeans and Malaysians who live in London but are missing home are relatively spoilt for choice. One of the more popular ones, Rasa Sayang, is the only halal restaurant in Chinatown, with a chef known for his Peranakan stylings. Favourites like nasi lemak, Hainanese chicken rice, lor mee, prawn mee and laksa go for £7.90. Five pieces of satay sets you back £6.90, while an order of cendol costs £4.50.

ROTI KING, LONDON

Roti prata with chicken, lamb or fish curry at Roti King in London: £6.50. (Photo: Roti King's Facebook page)

This cosy place in Euston serves both Singaporean and Malaysian dishes. Favourites like nasi lemak and char kway teow (Penang-style) go for £7, while two pieces of roti prata (or canai, as our neighbours call it) costs £5 (add £1.50 and you’ll get chicken, lamb or fish curry).

SATAY HOUSE, LONDON

Satay at Satay House in London: £9.1. (Photo: Satay House's Facebook page)

Another old establishment, this Malaysian restaurant at Paddington has been around since 1973 – and is a favourite among Malaysian VIPs. Nasi lemak costs £9.8, while chicken biriyani is priced at £10.90. An order of chicken or lamb satay sets you back £9.1 (and we’re assuming you get more than just a couple of sticks). A side of roti prata kosong is £5.2.

SINGAPORE GARDEN, LONDON

Laksa at Singapore Garden in London: £9. (Photo: www.nogarlicnoonions.com)

Not to be outdone by their counterparts across the Causeway, there’s this Singapore restaurant as well, located along Fairfax Road, which has been around for three decades and is a fave among north Londoners. We spotted in its menu dishes like laksa, priced at £9. An order of kueh pie tee costs £6.60. We’re not too sure about ordering ice kacang or cendol for £7 though.

BUGIS STREET BRASSERIE, LONDON AND NEW YORK

Chicken rice at Bugis Street Brasserie in New York City: US$18. (Photo: Bugis Street Brasserie and Bar Times Square's Facebook page)

Inspired by Singapore’s street market scene, this restaurant offers a range of dishes including nasi lemak and assam kin gprawns. You’ve also got Cantonese and Szechuan specialties. You’ll find these at Millennium Hotels in London and New York. At the Kensington spot, chicken rice goes for £12, while over at Times Square, a bowl of large laksa is priced at US$18.

GOPI CURRY LEAF, PERTH

Two pieces of prata kosong in Gopi Curry Leaf in Perth: AU$7. (Photo: Gopi Curry Leaf's Facebook page/Ishan Ranaweera)

Located in a surburban mall in Perth is this quaint shop that serves familiar dishes, such as roti prata and murtabak. Its owner, Gopi Seenivasagam, was trained at Holiday Inn Park View in Singapore before moving here with his family.

Two pieces of roti prata kosong costs AU$7 (S$7.12); add AU$0.50 and you can buy a murtabak. Nasi lemak costs AU$6.50.

NASI LEMAK HOUSE, MELBOURNE

Nasi lemak at Nasi Lemak House in Melbourne: AU$12.80. (Photo: Nasi Lemak House's Instagram)

A popular food spot in Melbourne is this casual Malaysian cafe restaurant that specialises in… want to take a guess? It was started by a Malaysian couple in the mid-2000s before two Laos-Australians took over a decade ago. They have a few nasi lemak variants, including fried chicken, which costs AU$12.80. Their curry laksa and mee goreng costs between AU$13.80 and AU$15.80.

ALEX LEE KITCHEN, SYDNEY

Hainanese chicken rice at Alex Lee Kitchen in Sydney: AU$13.50. (Photo: Alex Lee Kitchen's Facebook page)

Singaporeans in Syndey know where to go. Located at Kensington Street’s Spice Alley, it’s run by Singaporean chef Alex Lee, and also participated in last year’s Singapore: Inside Out showcase in the city. AU$8 gets you a nasi lemak or two pieces of roti prata, while Hainanese chicken rice costs AU$13.50. Laksa goes for between AU$11.80 and AU$13.80

SINGAPORE BAK KUT TEH, TOKYO

The 1,280 yen set meal which consists of rice, noodles, you tiao (dough fritters) and a bowl of bak kut teh. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

You’ve probably heard about the story of Akihiro Takahashi, the man who fell in love with Founder Bak Kut Teh back in 2014, and decided to open his own restaurant in Tokyo. Located near the Akasaka Station in the Roponggi district, the 25-seater eater offers two set meals of the local pork broth dish in its menu. The basic one (where you can also have rice, noodles or you tiao) costs 980 yen (S$11.89), while the special one includes everything for 1,280 yen.

