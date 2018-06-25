2018 BET Awards: Humanitarian heroes lauded alongside Black Panther, Beyonce

Beyonce and Bruno Mars took home the Best Female and Male R&B/Pop Artist Awards, respectively. Black Panther won for Best Movie and Best Actor (for Chadwick Boseman).

Humanitarian heroes James Shaw Jr., Anthony Borges, Naomi Wadler, Shaun King, Mamoudou Gassama and Justin Blackman are saluted during the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Valerie Macon)
SINGAPORE: Host Jamie Foxx exemplified the BET Awards' goal to honour African Americans and American minorities in music, acting and sports when he told the crowd he was there to celebrate. 

And celebrate he did at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Jun 25. After Tyler Perry presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Anita Baker, Foxx sang a medley of her greatest hits.

Host Jamie Foxx speaks onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Getty Images/AFP/Leon Bennett)

Foxx also took a moment to salute the everyday heroes, such as Mamoudou Gassama, who was responsible for the recent balcony rescue in Paris. The awards was a social consciousness platform for rapper Meek Mill as well, who debuted the single Stay Woke since being released from prison, which explores inequality in the justice system.

Despite DJ Khaled's impressive six nominations – the most number for any artiste – he only brought back Best Collaboration Award for Wild Thoughts, which featured Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Kendrick Lamar, who received five nominations, was awarded Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award and Album Of The Year Award. 

Beyonce and Bruno Mars ruled the 2018 BET Awards for taking home Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award respectively.

Besides doing well at the box office, Black Panther also scored at the BET Awards by winning the Best Movie Award, with its male lead Chadwick Boseman taking home Best Actor Award. The Best Actress Award went to Tiffany Haddish. 

Here's a look at the list of winners.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award: Beyonce

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award: Bruno Mars

Best Group Award: Migos

Best Collaboration Award: DJ Khalid featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller on Wild Thoughts

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award: Cardi B

Video Of The Year Award: Drake for God's Plan

Video Director Of The Year Award: Ava DuVernay

Best New Artist Award: SZA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Lecrae featuring Tory Kelly on I'll Find You

Best Actress Award: Tiffany Haddish

Best Actor Award: Chadwick Boseman

Young Stars Award: Yara Shahidi

Best Movie Award: Black Panther

Sportswoman Of The Year Award: Serena Williams

Sportsman Of The Year Award: LeBron James

Album Of The Year Award: Kendrick Lamar for Damn

BET Her Award: Mary J. Blige for Strength Of A Woman

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award: Cardi B for the single, Bodak Yellow

The Best International Act Award: Davido from Nigeria

