2019 Oscars red carpet: bold colours, old-school glamour, lots of pink and stylish men

Hollywood's biggest stars strutted their stuff on the Oscars red carpet and a few trends emerged: old school glamour, trousers on the women... and one stunning gown on a man.

The world's biggest stars began arriving on Sunday Feb 24 (Monday,Feb 25 Singapore time) for an Oscars ceremony filled with suspense over the movie industry's biggest prize and a night of what could be history-making firsts.



Here is a look at some of the top red carpet looks from Tinseltown's biggest night:



Best actress nominee Glenn Close is glittering in gold -- just like the statuette she hopes to win AFP/Mark RALSTON

Glenn Close, who has swept the prizes this awards season ahead of the big show , is looking to win her first Oscar for best actress for her devastating work in The Wife.

For her possible moment in the sun, Close opted for a glittering gold long-sleeved Carolina Herrera gown and marching cape – looking ready to claim the statuette.

"I always try to keep my expectations low," Close told E! television, revealing that her gown weighs 42 pounds (19 kilograms).



91st Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Red Carpet - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Nominee for Best Supporting Actress Regina King arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Regina King, who just won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her turn in If Beale Street Could Talk, turned heads in a strapless white gown with delicate beading, a long train – and a very high leg slit.

She told E! on the red carpet that she chose to wear Oscar de la Renta because her film represented the "fabric of America," as did the designer.



91st Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Red Carpet - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actress nominee Yalitza Aparicio of Mexico arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Roma best actress nominee Yalitiza Aparicio chose a mint green fairy-tale gown, while American Idol singer Adam Lambert, who opened the show with British rock band Queen, wore a white orchid on the lapel of a tuxedo worn with oversize white cuffs.



Lady Gaga oozed Holylwood glamour on the Oscars red carpet -- she is nominated for best actress and best original song for "A Star Is Born" AFP/Mark RALSTON

Lady Gaga, a double nominee for best actress and best original song for A Star Is Born oozed Hollywood glamour in a strapless black Alexander McQueen gown with elbow-length gloves, her hair swept up in an elegant twist.



Shades of pink were also red hot on the red carpet.



Actress Gemma Chan ("Crazy Rich Asians") made a bold red carpet statement in Valentino AFP/Mark RALSTON

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan stunned in a billowing sleeveless Valentino gown in a vibrant neon shade of pink with a high ruffled collar and pockets.



Angela Bassett (Black Panther) slayed in a one-shouldered Reem Acra gown with a bold slit that hugged her curves, and finished the look with a jewel box of a clutch.

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Red Carpet - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Actress and singer Linda Cardellini arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Grammy-winning country singer Kacey Musgraves, who is presenting an award on Sunday, and actresses Linda Cardellini (Green Book) and Helen Mirren all went for oodles of romantic pink tulle.

Even home organizing guru Marie Kondo – she who sparks joy for millions –hit the red carpet in a joyful pink dress.

Actor Jason Momoa went for a pink tux on Oscars night AFP/Mark RALSTON

And Aquaman star Jason Momoa went for a pink tux. Yep, a pink tux, with black lapels.



This awards season, Hollywood's leading men came into their own on the red carpet, turning heads with bold colors, floral prints and even in-your-face harnesses (we're looking at you, Timothee Chalamet).

Spike Lee, a nominee for best director for "BlackKkKlansman," made a statement with his jewelry on the Oscars red carpet AFP/Mark RALSTON

Veteran director Spike Lee, nominated for the first time for best director and best picture for his race drama BlacKkKlansman, was one of the first on the sunny but unseasonably cool red carpet in Hollywood, dressed in a purple suit, matching chauffeur's cap, gold-colored sneakers and knuckle rings spelling "Love" and "Hate".



Actor-singer Billy Porter wowed the crowd with a Christian Siriano black velvet tuxedo gown. Yes, you read that right. Respect.

US actor and singer Billy Porter dons a Christian Siriano velvet tuxedo gown for the Oscars -- bold AFP/Mark RALSTON

Of course, the red carpet featured its share of gorgeous princess gowns, but the women of Tinseltown also showed that they can rock a suit just as well as the men.



Best actress nominee Melissa McCarthy paired black trousers with a white blouse (plunging neckline, of course) featuring a regal floor-length white cape.



Actress/singer Awkwafina rocked a pantsuit on the Oscars red carpet AFP/Mark RALSTON

Awkafina (Crazy Rich Asians), who will present an award, donned a sparkly pale purple pantsuit from DSquared, the blouse sealed with a floppy pussy bow.



Without a host for the first time in 30 years, there's also curiosity over whether organizers can return the Academy Awards to a must-see television event after a record low audience in 2018.

