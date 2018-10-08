The Men’s Edit: 5 stylish items to raise your style game in October

You work hard for the money. You like nice things. Go ahead and spoil yourself.

We know you bust your behind every month to earn your coin. And when payday rolls around, it always brings about hopeful aspirations: A bottle of fine vintage whisky. A vacay in the Maldives. Maybe even a nice ticker to up your wrist game.

But in reality, you’re probably left with a fraction of your salary after handing over the mortgage or rent and settling a not-so-small-sum of bills.

That, however, doesn't mean you have to forsake personal style. CNA Lifestyle picks out five desirables that make a worthy investment to level-up your sartorial sensibilities.



TERRE D’HERMES EAU DE TOILETTE

(Photo: Hermes)

First impressions count. Besides the clothes you wear, how you smell matters, too. And Terre d’Hermes eau de toilette is the perfect scent to take you from work to play.

Masculine yet light, its earthy and woody notes of grapefruit accord, black peppers and lint make this an ideal fragrance for our tropical climate.

COACH RODEO PRINT SHIRT

(Photo: Coach)

Riding on the Western trend that’s ruling the runways this season, this rodeo-inspired shirt is a great way to stand out in the crowd.

Drawing inspiration from the 1970s, Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers lends his stamp of approval to the exclusive rodeo print on this snap-front shirt.

KURORAUM K9 SUNGLASSES

(Photo: Kuboraum)

Fact: UV rays are harmful to your eyes. It’s not enough to apply sunblock on your skin; make sure you also protect your eyes from harmful rays.

While you’re at it, why not up your style ante with these tortoiseshell Kuroraum shades?

CONVERSE X CARHARTT WIP ONE STAR

(Photo: Converse)

One of the most recognisable footwear brands around the world, Converse has launched its second collaboration with Carhartt Work in Progress (Carhartt WIP), best known for its contemporary take on classic workwear.

This range of sneakers is made from the ultra-durable Codura fabric with utilitarian hardware detailing such as D-rings at the ankle (a nod to Carhartt’s workwear heritage). Understated yet stylish, these cool kicks go with almost everything in your wardrobe. Available in black, white and olive green.

MIANSAI WISE LOCK STERLING SILVER NECKLACE

(Photo: Miansai)

Miami-based accessories brand Miansai specialises in understated men’s jewellery as well as leather goods that subtly elevate your sartorial standing with a hint of old-school rebel cool.

Take, for example, this Wise Lock necklace. Made from oxidised silver, the vintage key pendant is an ultra-cool accompaniment to your button-down white shirt, indigo jeans and workwear boots.