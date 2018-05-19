5 things you need to know about that royal wedding dress

Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, looked elegantly regal as she walked down the aisle in a lace-less dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, a British designer from a French fashion house.

SINGAPORE: Meghan Markle's dress was made by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at Givenchy. The stiff-satin dress was in every bit the new Duchess of Sussex's style - minimalist and elegant.

Here are five things you need to know about "The Dress".

1. IT WAS ANYTHING BUT TRADITIONAL

The gown did not have a trace of lace. It had clean lines. And it was worn by an American bride, made by a British designer from a French fashion house.



A closer look at Meghan Markle's dress and the 5-metre veil that goes with it. (Photo: AFP)

2: IT WAS VERY GIVENCHY

"We wanted to create a timeless piece that would emphasise the iconic codes of Givenchy throughout its history, as well as convey modernity through sleek lines and sharp cuts," Waight Keller said in a statement released just moments after she had finished adjusting the bride's 5-metre long silk tulle veil on the steps of the chapel.

"It is truly an honour to have been given the opportunity to closely collaborate with Meghan Markle on such a remarkable occasion."



Clare Waight Keller designed Meghan Markle's dress. (Photo: Business Of Fashion)

3. IT WAS INSPIRED BY THE DRESS WORN BY JFK JR'S WIFE

The dress's simple design alluded to an interview Markle gave in March 2016, where she described Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s minimalist gown – completely devoid of embellishments – as "everything goals".

The dress that Carolyn Bessette Kennedy wore when she married John Kennedy Jr. (Photo: Telegraph)

4. IT WAS AN UNEXPECTED CHOICE

Before Markle donned her veil, Waight Keller's name was not even thrown into the hat. Heavy contenders had included Ralph & Russo, Burberry, Erdem, Stella McCartney and Ronald Mouret.



Waight Keller took over the creative reins from Givenchy's Riccardo Tisci last March. The British designer is known for her feminine and romantic aesthetic, and was recently credited for making couture relevant again, according to an article in Elle.



The world's first glimpse of the Duchess of Sussex and her dress on the steps to the chapel.

5. IT WAS DESIGNED BY A DESIGNER WITH EXPERIENCE AT CHLOE AND TOM FORD

Prior to the appointment, Waight Keller was the creative director at French fashion house Chloe in 2011, where she was praised for her romantic designs that were true to the house's DNA while remaining current - a feat not seen since Phoebe Philo was creative director.

Her impressive resume also included working with Tom Ford at Gucci, alongside Christopher Bailey and Francisco Costa, as a senior designer in 2000.

