Tiny kitchen? Here's how to get the most out of a small cooking space

Forget that kitchen island you think is pretty. These design ideas offer extra space and storage and they cost you next to nothing.

Channel your inner Marie Kondo to see the big picture. Turn a small kitchen into a great living area with 7 space-saving hacks. By the time you’re done, there will be plenty of room to work with, as well as a ton of storage space.

Here’s how to maximise every inch of space in that tiny kitchen.

1. OVER-THE-SINK CUTTING BOARD

(Photo: 99.co)

So there isn’t enough room in the small kitchen for an island but there’s no stopping you from having extra counter space with over-the-sink cutting boards. Some even come with a colander. So you can chop, strain and prepare everything.

2. GALLEY-STYLED STATION

(Photo: 99.co)

Galley kitchens work well for any kitchen style and is favoured by professional chefs because the design enhances safety and efficiency during cooking. The galley design optimizes space by packing in a ton of storage and work area. Work a breakfast counter, preferably window-facing, into the equation, for breakfast with a view.

3. A FLOATING OR PULL-OUT TABLE

Fit a folding table to the other side of the wall. It doubles up as an extra counter for groceries or a console for your gadgets – because you absolutely must watch Netflix as you cook. And when it’s time to eat, just pull up some chairs and dig in.

4. OPEN SHELVES

(Photo: 99.co)

Cabinetry has a tendency to make a room look small and cluttered. Shelves on the other hand double up as wall ornaments and storage units. Organise the shelves in accordance to colour or design to add a touch of designer to them.

5. TINY OVERHEAD CABINETS

Got empty spaces above kitchen windows or the cooker hood? Add tiny cabinets and turn them into storage space for miscellaneous items like the CNY centerpiece, picnic set and other odd bits and bobs.

6. TOE-KICK DRAWERS

(Photo: 99.co)

Make use of the space behind baseboards by retrofitting toe-kick drawers under base cabinets.

7. STAINLESS STEEL PEGBOARD BACKSPLASH

(Photo: 99.co)

A stainless steel pegboard backsplash allows for extra storage as well as display space. It normally goes behind your stove top to hang utensils and kitchen gadgets or you can use it as a display unit for fancy pots and pans. The pegboard also doubles as protection for the wall against spills and splashes.

This story first appeared in 99.co.