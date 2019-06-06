The right way to groom: 8 gadgets every modern man needs

Spending too much time in the bathroom and still not looking quite as good as you should? It’s time to upgrade your regime with these tools.

It’s fair to say that men are spending a lot more time pruning and preening in the bathroom than their fathers did back in their day. And there’s nothing wrong with that – the modern gent isn’t shy about wanting to look his best and knows that grooming extends beyond managing his facial hair.



But there’s always a faster, smarter or easier way to do anything in this age of tech. The question is, do you already have all the gizmos and gadgets to help you get prepped for the day in a flash? Here are the equipment that you should seriously consider adding to your bathroom cabinet.



HAIRDRYER

Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, S$599. (Photo: Dyson)

If you have semi-long hair or a quiff up top, a hairdryer can really up your hairstyling game. It’s not just for speed-drying your hair, the heat can also help straighten out waves or create volume and shape. Plus, it gives you an excuse to splurge on the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer – which, by the way, also comes in a manly black-and-nickel colourway.



SHAVER

Braun Series 9 shaver, S$549. (Photo: Braun)

Even if you prefer a razor for tackling stubble, an electric shaver is an essential tool that can come in handy on mornings when time is tight. It’s also good for those with sensitive skin that tends to get irritated from razor-shaving.



Get one with a pivoting head, such as Braun’s Series 9 shaver, which also boasts sonic technology that produces 10,000 micro-vibrations with each stroke to capture every hair.



DETAIL HAIR TRIMMER

Philips NT3160 Ear & Nose Trimmer, S$29. (Photo: Philips)

Don’t let an errant nose hair ruin all the grooming good you’ve done elsewhere. This nifty electric trimmer will provide you with a quick and painless way to deal with overgrown nasal hair, as well as unwanted fuzz in the ears and around the brows.



BODY GROOMER



Philips BG3005/15 Body Groomer, S$59. (Photo: Philips)

Doing your manscaping with a disposable razor isn’t exactly a great idea, unless you can put up with nicks, prickly regrowth and in-grown hair. Try an electric groomer, which is designed specifically to accommodate the body’s curvature. It’s also waterproof, so you can use it safely in the shower.



FACIAL CLEANSING BRUSH

Foreo Luna 2 for men, S$319. (Photo: Foreo)

Are you still washing your face with your hands? It’s high time you discovered the perks of skincare tech. An electric facial cleansing device can give your skin a deeper cleanse and, at the same time, lightly exfoliate and massage your face. By doing all that, it also preps your face for a closer shave.



FACIAL ROLLER

ReFa EXE For Men massage roller, price unavailable. (Photo: ReFa)

The popular Japanese beauty device brand, ReFa, has finally released a facial roller for men, although it hasn’t reached the stores in Singapore yet. The Refa EXE For Men uses micro-current technology to deliver a lymphatic massage to help define your face and is designed to better handle men’s skin, which tends to be thicker and harder than women’s.



For the moment, you can use Airfrov to get someone to bring it back for you from Japan. At the same time, there’s nothing to stop you from trying a women’s model since the effects are largely the same.



ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH

Oral B Genius Pro 9000 BK, S$269. (Photo: Oral B)

There may not be solid proof that electric toothbrushes do a better job of cleaning your teeth than a regular toothbrush, but why not let the device do all the work for you? This one goes even further with Bluetooth – it’ll connect with your smartphone via an app to provide you with real-time feedback on your brushing habits.



ORAL IRRIGATOR

Waterpik Oral Cleaning System-Ultra Cordless WP-450, S$188. (Photo: Waterpik)

Oral what? You may know this complex-sounding contraption by its other names – water flosser or dental water pick. What an oral irrigator does is remove plaque and food debris from gaps between the teeth by sending strong jets of water through them.



This gadget will be a game changer in your daily dental-maintenance routine. Hate messing with floss, toothpicks and such? Take our suggestion and get an oral irrigator, stat.

