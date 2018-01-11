8 things to look out for during the Singapore Motorshow

SINGAPORE: Despite plans for Singapore to stop adding cars to its roads next month, the annual Singapore Motorshow was off to a roaring start on Thursday (Jan 11). Over 20 new cars were unveiled at the car show arena in the morning, with a stronger showing of smart cars and green cars this year.

With so many activities vying for your attention during the four-day event, we pick out the top 8 things to look out for.

1. SEE OVER 170 CARS FROM OVER 25 AUTOMOTIVE BRANDS

Car retailers rolled out their latest and most popular series for the island’s annual major auto show. While car enthusiasts gawk over the latest luxury and concept cars by top brands BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, significant attention has been given to attract the larger mid-market segment of buyers.

Lexus unveiled its limited edition Lexus LC Structural Blue Edition at the Singapore Motorshow. (Photo: Dawn Ang)

Affordability, utility and fuel efficiency were buzzwords on the show floor, with Toyota releasing a seven-seater version of its popular Prius hybrid. Motorcycles and light-duty trucks were also on the show floor.



2. SMART CARS ARE IN



As Singaporeans upgrade their smartphones and invest in smart homes, it is no surprise that they are checking out the latest driving technology.



Subaru revealed new models of its Subaru XV and Subaru Outback, which features its latest EyeSight Technology.

The driving support system uses a range of functions to assist the driver in areas of safety awareness.



The Subaru XV at the Singapore Motorshow. (Photo: Christy Yip)

Audi showed its Audi A8 on Thursday, featuring its new artificial intelligence system that claims to drive itself autonomously while in traffic jams.



3. PETROL-ELECTRIC HYBRIDS AND ELECTRIC CARS ARE A HOT TOPIC



Those looking to see what is new on the electric and hybrid car market will not be disappointed. Hyundai launched its first electric car, the Ioniq Electric, at the Motorshow.

Hyundai's first electric car, the Ioniq Electric, at the Singapore Motorshow. (Photo: Christy Yip)

Owners can expect emergency help if the batteries run flat while on the road. An ‘emergency car’ with a portable charger will come to the rescue anywhere, any time. A 30-minute emergency recharge gets you a 44-km drive, enough juice to take you from one end of the Pan Island Expressway to the other.

Demonstration of the Hyundai electric car by being charged by its 'emergency car'. (Photo: Christy Yip)

“Electric vehicles represent a different paradigm of what the future of cars could hold,” said Mr Glenn Tan, President of the Motor Traders Association of Singapore.

4. RETURN OF PORSCHE, MINI AND SEAT MAKE AN ENTRANCE



Porsche returns to the Singapore Motorshow arena after a 14-year break. The German automobile manufacturer unveiled its new Panamera Sport Turismo, a hatchback wagon version of its hatchback sedan, to much fanfare.

The Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo at the Singapore Motorshow. (Photo: Christy Yip)

Mini and Spanish automaker SEAT also made their entry to the Singapore Motorshow on Thursday. While SEAT is one of the largest car manufacturers in Spain, it is still relatively new to the local market.



A spokesperson said SEAT’s entrance to the Motorshow was a bid to step up its game in reaching out to car buyers here.



5. HEART STOPPING CAR DRIFTING STUNT PERFORMANCES.



British precision driver Russ Swift is set to leave visitors at the edge of their seats as he returns to the Motorshow with his death-defying stunts. A three time Guinness world record holder, visitors will watch Swift parallel park into the tightest of spaces and perform his iconic two-wheel car balancing act.

Each performance is 45 minutes long, and Swift will be performing at multiple times throughout the event. Tickets are free-of-charge and can be picked up on-site.

6. EXCLUSIVE AUTOMOTIVE DEALS.

Cars on display at the Singapore Motorshow. (Photo: Christy Yip)

Car retailers are offering deals that include free car servicing, mileage and engine warranty and petrol credits with each purchase – a big draw for those looking for more bang for your buck.



7. MEET AND GREET CELEBRITIES AND RADIO DEEJAYS



Adding to the glitz and glamour, visitors can catch a glimpse of Singapore artistes at the Mediacorp booth – we spy Felicia Chin, Jessica Liu and Paige Chua appearing at selected times during the four-day event. Some Mediacorp radio shows will also be broadcasted live from the venue.



8. YOU JUST MIGHT WIN A CAR!



Even if you do not buy a car at the car show, you might just win one. All visitors stand a chance to win a brand new Subaru Impreza with each admission ticket, as each ticket stub qualifies you to participate in the official Singapore Motorshow 2018 Lucky Draw.

Various lucky draw dips, competitions and giveaways will also be ongoing throughout the event, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the goodies.



More than 160,000 visitors have attended the Singapore Motorshow in the last three years, according to the Motor Traders Association of Singapore. Standard tickets are at S$6 and can be purchased online or on-site.



