Lifestyle

9 necklaces to up your layering game

Throw gemstones, initials, shells and gold medallions into the mix.

Lucy Williams medallion necklace Missoma
(Photo: Missoma)
By Tan Wei Lin
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: By now, we think you should already be highly familiar with the art of layering. But even if you are already a master at it, there are always interesting new pieces waiting to be added to your treasure trove of mix-and-match jewellery. 

When it comes to layering accessories, it can be trickier to pile on necklaces as compared to arm candy - if you've ever had the necklaces you were wearing entwined in a clump at the end of the day, you’ll know what we mean. It takes some planning (and shopping around) to amass a collection of necklaces in different lengths, so that they can be comfortably worn together with zero entangling. 

Layering necklaces
(Photo: elisetsikis.com)

But let's not forget about aesthetics - you don't necessarily have to go for necklaces that are all in the same material and style to achieve a cohesive necklace grouping. Why not throw a colourful pendant or unusual charm into the mix? 

These cute picks, in a variety of lengths and styles that you can pair with practically any other necklace, are exactly what you will need. Of course, each is also gorgeous when worn individually, whether it bears a cute charm, natural gemstone, or has sparkly diamonds on it. 

Lucy Williams beaded coin necklace 18ct Gold Vermeil Beaded Coin Necklace
Lucy Williams beaded gold necklace in 18K gold vermeil, S$188, by Missoma.
 
ASOS Vintage Style Rose and Coin Pendant Multirow Necklace
Vintage-style rose and coin pendant multi-row necklace, S$17.81, by ASOS.
SimpleDaintyJewelry Large Letter necklace
Large Letter necklace, S$28.32, by SimpleDaintyJewelry.
Bauble Bar Initial bar pendant
Initial bar pendant, US$38, by Bauble Bar. 
Shashi Caroline necklace in 18K gold vermeil
Caroline necklace in 18K gold vermeil, S$48, by Shashi.
Delezhen slice pendant necklace
Gemstone slice pendant necklace, S$56.64, by Delezhen.
Elise Tsikis Parral Collier necklace
Parral Collier necklace, €$185, by Elise Tsikis. 
 
Chanel necklace with glass pearls, strass and resin
Necklace with glass pearls, strass and resin, S$840, by Chanel. 
Marlo Laz Mini Eye necklace in 14K rose gold with malachite and sapphire
Mini Eye necklace in 14K rose gold with malachite and sapphire S$2,982, by Marlo Laz. 

This article first appeared in ELLE Singapore.

Source: CNA/bk

