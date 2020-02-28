Norwegian band A-ha’s first-ever Singapore concert cancelled due to COVID-19

The band was scheduled to perform here as part of their Hunting High And Low tour.

Not wanting to take on the risk of the COVID-19 outbreak, A-ha has cancelled what was to be their first-ever concert in Singapore and their only show in Southeast Asia this year.

The concert was originally scheduled to be held on Mar 21 at Singapore Turf Club in Kranji, with a special Zouk Mambo Jambo party after the concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement released on Friday (Feb 28), Warner Music Singapore said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and seek your understanding that the decision was made to ensure the safety and health of fans, artists, audience and staff remain our top priority during this crucial period.”

The band wrote about their disappointment on their Facebook page, saying: "We have been looking forward to do our first show for our fans in Singapore, and we know fans from all over South-East Asia had made plans to travel to the show as well. It breaks our hearts to disappoint you, and we will do our best to make it back as soon as possible. Stay safe in the meantime."

Customers who purchased tickets can get them fully refunded through Sistic. Further details are also available here.