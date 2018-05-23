Same old brand new band? a1 to kick off 20th anniversary reunion tour in Singapore

SINGAPORE: British-Norwegian boyband a1 is set to return to the big stage for its 20th anniversary reunion tour.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 23), the band said they are kicking off the tour in Singapore on Oct 20 at the MES Theatre.

a1 last performed in Singapore in October 2016. Originally a four-member outfit comprising Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Ben Adams, it became a three-member band in 2002 when Marazzi left the band citing "personal reasons".

Their concert in October this year will see all four original members performing together for the first time since 2002.

The boyband's hit singles include Like A Rose, Take On Me and Same Old Brand New You.

Tickets for their concert in Singapore go on sale on May 25.