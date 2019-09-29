Aaron Carter reveals face tattoo after restraining order from siblings Nick and Angel

Musician and former child star Aaron Carter took to social media to show off his latest tattoo – an image of Rihanna as Medusa that covers part of his face.

He captioned the photo, a shirtless selfie taken in what appears to be his bathroom mirror, “I’m the biggest thing in music right now. I can’t be denied. Fact check me.”

He also documented the process of getting the tattoo in a live stream, revealing that the image was based on a 2013 GQ magazine cover featuring Rihanna as Medusa, with snakes for hair.

Aaron, 31, is currently embroiled in a family feud with his older brother, Nick, of Backstreet Boys fame; and his twin sister Angel. The siblings recently obtained restraining orders against Aaron after claiming he threatened their families.

I am am truly now afraid for my family’s safety. 🥺 #Help https://t.co/oLpTFxwEvU — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 21, 2019

Nick also shared on social media that Aaron had admitted to having thoughts of killing his wife and unborn child, and alluded to the collection of guns that Aaron had showed off on his own social media accounts.

Via Twitter, Aaron said, “I WILL be showing up to court for my sister, Angel’s case against me. But I will not be going for my brother, Nick. I don’t care if he has a restraining order against me, I will never see or speak to him again or the rest of my family.”

He also tweeted, “I’m doing just fine. I ask you repent and leave me alone. I already have to move and I don’t need to be under scrutiny with every decision I make. I will take the necessary precautions to protect myself, and when I move no one will know where I live! #MissingMyMom right now.”

Previously, Aaron had claimed in a series of tweets that he had suffered abuse from Nick his “whole life”, as well as sexual abuse at the hands of his late sister, Leslie.