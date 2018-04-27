ABBA reunites with two new songs after 35 years

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's legendary disco group ABBA on Friday (Apr 27) announced that all four members had reunited and recorded two new songs after 35 years.

"We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did," the group said in a statement, confirming speculation of a reunion.

The iconic band revealed that the first of their two new songs, I Still Have Faith In You, can be expected this December.



"We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good," they added.

ABBA split up in 1982 after dominating the disco scene for more than a decade with hits like Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia and Super Trouper.

"It was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!" members Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson added.

The group, who sold more than 400 million albums, have not sung together on stage since 1986.

