Abercrombie & Fitch to close its only Singapore store on May 2

The American fashion brand is currently having a closing down sale at its Orchard Road outlet.

American fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch is closing its only Singapore store on May 2.

The retailer made its announcement in an Instagram post on Monday (Apr 19). No reason was given for the closure, and it directed shoppers to download its mobile app instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The store at Knightsbridge Mall on Orchard Road is currently having a closing down sale with a 50 per cent discount on all items.



The announcement comes on the heels of other notable closures in the local shopping scene: Homegrown retailer Naiise recently closed its last store at Jewel Changi Airport, while longtime department store brand Robinsons also bid goodbye after closing its two remaining stores at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Abercrombie & Fitch opened in Singapore in December 2011 surrounded by some controversy, due to its use of shirtless male employees-slash-“models”. The practice was discontinued in 2015, and the brand also stopped using “sexualised marketing” for its promotional materials.

Advertisement