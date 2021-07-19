TV actor who appeared in Law & Order, Boardwalk Empire indicted in fatal shooting

A television actor has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a New York man in February.

A grand jury on Friday (Jul 16) indicted Isaiah Stokes, 41, on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queens Village.

A message was sent to his defense attorney seeking comment on the charges. Stokes has appeared in Law & Order, Power and Boardwalk Empire, among other television series.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Feb 7. Authorities said surveillance footage shows Stokes exiting a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then firing 11 rounds into a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighbourhoods,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release. "We will not allow it to become the norm.”

He is due to appear in court on Jul 19 and faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

(Source: AP)