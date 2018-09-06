Actor Jeff Goldblum surprises London commuters with piano performance

Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum has faced dinosaurs and aliens in his movie franchises, but on Wednesday he showed off a very different skill - playing jazz music.

LONDON: Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum has faced dinosaurs and aliens in his movie franchises, but on Wednesday he showed off a very different skill: playing jazz music.

The "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day" actor surprised commuters at London's St Pancras International train station by performing music from his forthcoming jazz album on a public piano.

Crowds gathered around the 65-year-old, who recorded "The Capitol Studios Sessions" with his band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and they applauded his solo performance.

The album is released in November.

