Actor Jeff Goldblum surprises London commuters with piano performance

Lifestyle

Actor Jeff Goldblum surprises London commuters with piano performance

Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum has faced dinosaurs and aliens in his movie franchises, but on Wednesday he showed off a very different skill - playing jazz music.

FILE PHOTO: The 75th Venice International Film Festival
FILE PHOTO: The 75th Venice International Film Festival - photocall for the movie "The Mountain" competing in the Venezia 75 section - Venice, Italy, August 30, 2018 - Actor Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

Bookmark

LONDON: Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum has faced dinosaurs and aliens in his movie franchises, but on Wednesday he showed off a very different skill: playing jazz music.

The "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day" actor surprised commuters at London's St Pancras International train station by performing music from his forthcoming jazz album on a public piano.

Crowds gathered around the 65-year-old, who recorded "The Capitol Studios Sessions" with his band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and they applauded his solo performance.

The album is released in November.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark