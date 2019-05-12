Actor who played Red Power Ranger found dead in New Zealand at 38

New Zealand actor Pua Magasiva who played Shane Clarke, the Red Wind Ranger in Power Rangers Ninja Storm has died at age 38.

The New Zealand Herald reported that the police were called to a home at Wellington, New Zealand on Saturday morning (May 11) and found the actor unresponsive. The cause of death is unknown. A police spokesperson told the outlet that they found “no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death,” and would be referring the case to the coroner.

His Power Rangers co-star Jason Chan said on Facebook that he was “incredibly sad to hear that one of our ranger family is gone. It will never be the same again. PUA you will be so dearly missed. You were the center of energy on set and off. Always laughing, giggling and involved in practical jokes.”

Magasiva is survived by his teacher wife Lizz Sadler whom he married last April after dating for 10 months. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in Bali last month. Magasiva has a 7-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.