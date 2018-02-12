Actress Quan Yi Fong hospitalised for leg injury, undergoes surgery

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp actress and host Quan Yi Fong was discharged on Monday (Feb 12) after being hospitalised for three days following an operation on her right leg, which became infected after she was bitten by an insect.

The 43-year-old posted photos of herself on a hospital bed on Saturday, saying in Chinese that she underwent a minor operation the previous day and was drifting in and out of sleep because of anaesthesia but felt better when she woke up in the morning.



She also said explained that it was a minor injury that deteriorated after she neglected it.



In a subsequent post on Monday, she thanked everyone for their concern and said that she was unconscious for the entire day after taking medication because her wound was hurting a lot.

"I feel much better right now. Thank you everyone for your concern, I will return to work tomorrow," Quan added.



谢谢大家的关心和问候，昨天因为伤口愈合太痛，消炎止痛加镇定剂太多，不小心昏迷了一整天，现在已经好多了。感谢大家关心，明天马上回工作岗位🤝🤝🤝 A post shared by Quan Yifong (@quanyifong) on Feb 11, 2018 at 10:09pm PST

Photos in the post showed stitches on her right shin and a wound that looked severely swollen, presumably taken before her operation.

Her manager, Ada Koh, told Channel NewsAsia that Quan had an insect bite on her leg early last week but did not do anything about it.



But on Friday evening, she felt pain suddenly and had difficulty walking. She had to limp her way back from the airport, where she was picking up her brother and mother, to the hospital.



She underwent a late night operation and was admitted to hospital. Quan was supposed to be discharged on Sunday but there was an infection. The doctor had to operate on her again and advised her to stay for one more day, Ms Koh added.

"She is not very sure where she got the insect bite, but it was most probably during filming," Ms Koh said.

Quan is now resting at home. Filming for her variety show for the past few days was cancelled.

"She should be back for the Chinese New Year show if everything goes smoothly the next few days," her manager said.

