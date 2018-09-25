Actual Game Of Thrones sets to open as tourist attractions by 2019

For its Game Of Thrones Legacy project in Northern Ireland, HBO is considering including iconic Westeros locations such as Winterfell, Castle Black, and King's Landing.

Much like winter, it looks like a Game Of Thrones set tour is also coming.

Next year, fans of the beloved fantasy series will get a chance to step into the world of Westeros in Northern Ireland. To celebrate the final season of show, HBO recently announced plans to hold public tours of several filming locations by 2019.

Advertisement

Called the Game Of Thrones Legacy project, the locations will be converted into tourist attractions and fans will be able to see behind-the-scenes details on how the series was made.

Specifics details of what will be included in the project have yet to be released, but HBO is considering including the standing sets of some of the more iconic locations such as Winterfell, Castle Black, and King's Landing.

Winterfell (Photo: HBO)

A more traditional studio tour of Linen Mill Studios, which will showcase content from the series spanning all seasons and settings, is also on the cards. Along with thoroughly detailed sets, each attraction will have costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, and other production materials on display. Digital interactive content will also be shown for fans to learn about how the digital process was created for the episodes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a released statement, HBO is tentatively targeting 2019 to open the Game Of Thrones Legacy attractions. The cable television network also promises fans that these attractions will be “on a scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen”.

Castle Black in Game Of Thrones (Photo: HBO)

"HBO is thrilled to celebrate the work of the Game Of Thrones creative team and crew by preserving these locations and inviting fans to visit Northern Ireland and explore Westeros in person," said Jeff Peters, Vice President of Licensing and Retail for HBO, in a statement.

“We look forward to opening the gates and sharing the excitement of stepping inside these amazing sets with Game Of Thrones fans from around the world. The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland's pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty and warmth is also a huge inspiration behind these Legacy projects.”

Added John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism Northern Island: “While fans have seen the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains in the series, we are thrilled they will now have the opportunity to fully experience the charm of Northern Ireland and immerse themselves in to the world of Westeros."

The critically and commercially lauded Game Of Thrones recently garnered the most Emmys of any HBO series with nine total wins, including Outstanding Drama Series at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.