Additional John Mayer tickets for Singapore show to be made available

The American singer-songwriter will play the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 1.

Live Nation has announced that more tickets to John Mayer’s Singapore concert will be released at 10am today (Mar 12).

The newly-released tickets, in Cat 1 and Side View, are priced at S$248 and S$128 respectively.

Mayer, 41, is set to perform in Singapore on Apr 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. This is the seven-time Grammy winner’s debut show here in his 18-year solo career.

The Australia and Asia leg of his world tour will also see Mayer performing in Thailand, Indonesia, China and Japan.

Mayer released his new single I Guess I Just Feel Like, last month, possibly off his upcoming eighth studio album.

Tickets for John Mayer Asia Tour 2019 Live In Singapore can be purchased from the Sports Hub website at www.sportshubtix.sg or via phone at +65 3158 7888.