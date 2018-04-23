Face value: 7 beauty products that give you more bang for your buck

From skincare to make-up, hair products and even grooming tools, here are some keepers that are easy on the wallet without scrimping on quality.

SINGAPORE: Every year, more beauty products are introduced in the market with the promise of a better, prettier and younger you. But while there are certainly more choices, it also means there are more underwhelming products released – competent, not necessarily great, and benefits that fall short of promises.

With your hard-earned dollars getting you less these days, perhaps it’s time to spend more smartly. Which means thinking twice about that fancy packaging and celebrity endorsements, and putting time-efficient, fuss-free results at the top of your buying criteria.

It could also mean streamlining your complicated, wallet-draining, way-too-many-steps skincare regime. There are multi-action products that do more and cost less.

From skincare to make-up, hair products and even grooming tools, here are definite keepers that pay out better dividends for what you invest.

1. L’OREAL PARIS MAGIC RETOUCH (S$16.90)

L’Oreal Paris Magic Retouch.

For instant grey hair coverage, this sweat-and-smudge-proof root-concealer spray extends the time in between colour jobs. Three seconds is all it takes to hide regrowth and greys, and the camouflage lasts until you shampoo it out. A little goes a long way: One can is good for 25 applications.

Available at Guardian stores.

2. THE FACE SHOP DR BELMEUR ADVANCED CICA RECOVERY HAND CREAM (S$16)



The Face Shop Dr Belmeur Advanced Cica Recovery Hand Cream.



For soft and supple hands, try this. The upside of a balm is it’s an effective sealant that traps moisture. The downside is that it’s usually a slick and tacky mess. This hand and nail moisturising balm is exception. It absorbs fast and there is no sticky handicap, so you can get on with your day, fuss-free.

Available at Sasa, Robinsons, and select Guardian and Watsons stores.

3. K-PALETTE 1 DAY TATTOO LASTING EYEBROW TINT (S$23.90)

The K-Palette 1 Day Tattoo Lasting Eyebrow Tint.

Pain isn’t our game and we’re too commitment-phobic for eyebrow embroidery or permanent tattoos, so yay for temporary tints that get brows on point. Better still if they last a good week.

This is easy-to-use. Paint the gloop over your brows, freehand, or use the stencils that come with the tint. Leave it on for two hours at least (overnight for sweeter results), then gently peel-off the dried-up gunk and say hello to a more defined and elegant arch. Comes in three shades to match Asian hair colours.

Available at Guardian stores.

4. MEDICUBE PORE BRUSH (S$19)

The Medicube Pore Brush.

Automatic face wash brushes with their oscillating heads may do a fab clean-up, but they are pricey, heavy and need constant recharging. Unless the model comes with a caddy, it just lies there awkward and wet on your bathroom counter. Just as effective and a better score when it comes to price and neatness is this dual-faced cleansing brush by the Korean drugstore beauty brand.

Made for acne-prone complexions – read: micro-fine, softer bristles that are gentler on skin - it’s under $20, compact and light (a travel-friendly plus), and stands upright on the counter for easy dry-up. No need for batteries or a charge, the soft bristles remove dirt from face, while the silicone jelly side tackles sebum and grime build-up in pores.

Available at select Guardian stores.

5. JYUNKA ULTRA DEFENCE UV PRO SPF50 (S$48 FOR 10ML)

The Jyunka Ultra Defence UV Pro SPF50.

For sun protection, local skincare brand Jyunka’s matt-textured sunscreen feels weightless on skin, and doubles up as a makeup base and complexion enhancer (its neutral pearl tint evens out skin). Extra brownie points for the pocket-size travel version that make touch-ups so convenient. No need to eyeball how much to apply – a gentle squirt dispenses enough cream to get the whole face covered.

Available at Jyunka, #02-05, Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road.

6. RIMMEL EXAGGERATE AUTOMATIC WATERPROOF EYE DEFINER AND SCANDALEYES KOHL KAJAL(S$11.90 EACH)

Rimmel Exaggerate Automatic Waterproof Eye Definer and Scandaleyes Kohl Kajal.

Definition that doesn’t slide under duress (think heat, sweat, humidity, even oily lids) is why you shouldn’t overlook this British drugstore brand. Pencils are the easiest to work with. The Exaggerate eyeliner is a retractable one with a built-in smudger; tug it open and there’s a sharpener for high-precision lining. The Scandaleyes kohl is great not only for lining but it also blends out easily for smoky eye-dos.

Both are intensely pigmented and are true-to-colour; their smooth and creamy formula glides on without pulling skin. Another plus: They don’t irritate sensitive eyes or watery ones. This makes tightlining and waterline definition a cinch. Long-stayers, the kohl offers 12-hours of wear against the former’s 10-hour longevity.

Available at Watsons Ngee Ann City and JEM.

7. APRILSKIN MAGIC SNOW PAD (S$40 FOR 20 PACKETS)



The Aprilskin Magic Snow Pad.



For quick exfoliation, we love this two-sided, disposable buffing mitt because it’s less fuss to use than a facial scrub. And it’s not the least bit abrasive – the softer cotton side loosens dead skin cells that muddy up and dull complexions; the flip, micro-fibre side cleans off the gunk. Don’t waste the mitt. Tip: After you’ve done buffing your face, use it to exfoliate the neckline or feet, before tossing it away.

Available at Guardian Takashimaya, VivoCity, NEX and Jurong Point.