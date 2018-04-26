After nine-hour livestream, Shawn Mendes reveals album

NEW YORK: Fans of Shawn Mendes who had the patience to watch a nine-hour livestream have learned the name of his next album. It is ... Shawn Mendes.

The 19-year-old Canadian pop star asked his nearly 19 million Twitter followers to tune in Wednesday evening to a YouTube livestream, which initially featured simply an empty workroom.

But at midnight Thursday on the North American East Coast, a picture emerged of a floral design, which he revealed will be the cover of his self-titled album coming out on May 25.

The album is the third from the self-taught guitarist and singer, whose previous two albums both went to number one in the United States and who won best artist last year at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Mendes, best known for light-hearted dance-rock tracks such as Nothing Holdin' Me Back, has already released two songs from the upcoming album that show an increasingly mature sound and outlook.

In My Blood is a steadily churning ballad in which Mendes examines his struggles with social anxiety, while the funkier Lost in Japan is a first-world tale of romance in which Mendes contemplates flying internationally to see a lover whose postings he spots on social media.

