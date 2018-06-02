Sanrio for adults: Is Aggretsuko simply kawaii catharsis or is it our cry for help?

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos

SINGAPORE: If you’ve been watching Aggretsuko, the animated series about one of Sanrio’s disenchanted modern-age characters, it’s quite possible that you might be consuming it as a form of therapy. After all, nothing helps with the Monday blues as much as seeing someone else have it worse than you.

Aggretsuko follows the humdrum non-adventures of a red panda named Retsuko, a mild-mannered 25-year-old office executive trapped in a stressful, nine-to-five accounting job and treated without respect by her horrible boss.

Whenever her repressed frustrations get too much to bear, she locks herself in a bathroom stall, whips out the karaoke microphone she carries around in her handbag, and launches into a death metal rant as her eyes light up demonically, claws come out of her paws and the Japanese character for “rage” starts blinking wildly on her forehead.

At first, the whole thing seems like a hilarious one-liner of a joke that hinges on the absurdity of its premise: A cutesy Sanrio character with hidden Dr-Jekyll-and-Mr-Hyde issues.



On closer inspection, there is is reason that Aggretsuko should give us paws. Erm, pause.

THE DARK SIDE OF ADULTING

It is likely no coincidence that, on the surface, Retsuko closely resembles Sanrio’s most historically adored, globally venerated and obscenely profitable character, Hello Kitty.

Retsuko is a red panda who likes alcoholic beverages. (Photo: Netflix)

In terms of personality, they couldn’t be more opposite: While bland, blank Hello Kitty doesn’t even have a mouth, “aggro” Retsuko has a gaping crimson maw and a Gene Simmons tongue.

But more than raising the intriguing question of “What if Hello Kitty grew up, settled into corporate mediocrity and had a dark side?”, Aggretsuko, a show on Netflix that is decidedly not for children, begs the bigger question: Were a generation of Sanrio fans breeding maladjustment within themselves all along?

If you recall the ugliness of the McDonald’s Hello Kitty toy wars back in 2000, in which people literally came to blows over the limited-edition plush dolls sold by the fast food chain over several weeks (in some cases, the Singapore Civil Defence Force had to be called in), the answer seems to be an ominous yes. To fight tooth and nail over the desire for cuteness is definitely going over to the dark side.

But as Hello Kitty fans grow up, Sanrio has had to grow up along with them in order to remain profitable, pushing out characters such as Aggretsuko and Gudetama, the ennui-filled egg who has given up on life.

That says much more about this generation than the obvious mirroring of millennial mindsets. In essence: Is our state of arrested development so dire that we still need Sanrio cartoon characters, as adults, to reflect our failed attempts at adulting?

Aggretsuko takes to the throne to vent her rage. (Photo: Instagram/aggretsuko)

CATHARSIS OR A CRY FOR HELP?

Sure, it’s not entirely our own fault. The series makes it clear that there are lots of environmental and societal factors at play: Gender inequality in the workplace, for instance, as illustrated by Retsuko’s boss, who is literally a chauvinist pig; or urban overpopulation, painted in a painfully realistic manner through her suffocating commutes on the subway.

In fact, having a bunch of wildlife filing paperwork in an office building is a poignant lamentation in itself.

It is always cathartic to watch our own struggles reflected back to us in a relatable and entertaining manner. And when they are removed from reality in the form of an animated cartoon, the so-real-it-hurts factor is lessened.

But, psychologically speaking, Aggretsuko is a hoarse, shrill cry for help. The most disturbing part is not that the character is full of self-destructive anger, but that, as she herself rages during one of her head-banging sessions, she has to keep her “true self” a carefully guarded secret.

With thrash metal song lyrics like, “I stand in secret silence / I scream into the darkness / But the pain never ends”, and “Underneath the smile I’m metal to the bottom of my soul / And that’s a place that would destroy you ‘cause you’re bland”, Aggretsuko casts the spotlight on a darkness that runs deeper than all of Sanrio’s coffers. And that is inherently worrying.



Unless, of course, by spotlighting all the dysfunction in our ways of life, it spurs us on to rage against the dying of the light – not in the escapist confines of a karaoke room, but in constructive ways, no matter how small, in our cubicles, pantries and boardrooms.

Or is that too much to ask from a kawaii Japanese cartoon character?