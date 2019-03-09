Airwolf star Jan-Michael Vincent dead from a heart attack at 73

The actor was best known for playing helicopter pilot String Hawke during the show’s run in the 1980s.

Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, known most for his starring role in the hit 1980s show Airwolf, died last month after suffering a heart attack at the age of 73.

News of his death, on Feb 10, has only recently surfaced and was first reported by TMZ.

Vincent, who played the attack helicopter pilot Stringfellow “String” Hawke for three seasons during the show’s run from 1984 to 1986, was one of the highest-paid actors in US television , reportedly early $200,000 (S$271,000) per episode.

But the actor also had a troubled history – Vincent had sought help for drug and alcohol problems even while he was doing Airwolf and also had a long string of arrests and charges relating to substance abuse and domestic violence.

Before Airwolf, he had appeared in a few movies in the 60s and 70s, including the John Wayne and Rock Hudson flick The Undefeated, Going Home, The Mechanic (alongside Charles Bronson) and Bite The Bullet with Gene Hackman.

After Airwolf, his roles dwindled through the 90s, appearing sporadically, such as in the TV police drama Nash Bridges. In 2012, he had his lower leg amputated due to an illness. He was married thrice and had a daughter.

