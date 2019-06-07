No more Trump: Alec Baldwin doesn’t want to play The Donald anymore

The actor says he is “so done” with the Saturday Night Live role that earned him an Emmy in 2017.

Alec Baldwin is “so done” playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live (SNL). The actor has parodied the president on the sketch show since 2016, and even won an Emmy in 2017 for his portrayal.

However, Baldwin said that the role has lost some of its freshness and he’s “completely down” with someone else replacing him. “I mean, I had a lot of fun with (the cast), and when Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider wrote (Trump sketches in 2016 and 2017), that was new, it was fresh and the ratings were good,” he told USA Today.

He said, “I can’t imagine I would do it again. I just can’t. They should find somebody who wants to do it.”

He also had some ideas on who could take over the role once he hangs up the blond wig. “If [Atamanuik] wants the job, it’s his. He can have it,” Baldwin said, referring to Anthony Atamanuik, who parodies the president on Comedy Central’s The President Show.

Baldwin said during the interview that some people started attacking his portrayal of Trump after Atamuik’s show aired. “I really don’t have a lot invested in my Trump impersonation, so please find someone and convince Lorne (Michaels, SNL creator and executive producer) to replace me. I’m completely down with that. Winning the Emmy for that show aside, it was not some career goal of mine.”

The 61-year-old actor had been taking on limited work since the birth of his son with wife Hilaria last year. “My wife and I had a son a year ago, and since he was born, I’ve worked minimally because I wanted to be there for my wife and kids.”

He added: “But the party’s over this fall and I’ll be travelling. SNL just crushes my weekends, and now weekends are going to become much more precious to me because that’s time with my kids.”