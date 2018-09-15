Alexa Chung debut show takes flight at London Fashion Week

British model and television host Alexa Chung took fashionistas to the airport on Saturday for a journey to summer destinations at her debut London Fashion Week show.

LONDON: British model and television host Alexa Chung took fashionistas to the airport on Saturday for a journey to summer destinations at her debut London Fashion Week show.

Models present creations at the ALEXACHUNG catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's in London, Britain September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Advertisement

Chung, a fashion darling who has collaborated with British clothing retailer Marks & Spencer and had a Mulberry handbag named after her, swapped the coveted catwalk front row for backstage - sending out models in her eponymous brand, which she launched last year.

The airport lounge themed show nodded to hot destinations with plenty of white on beige trouser suits, light beach dresses, shorts as well as aviation-style jumpsuits and dungarees.

A model presents a creation at the ALEXACHUNG catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's in London, Britain September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

"This show has always been really clear in my mind," fashion magazine British Vogue quoted Chung as saying on its website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I wanted it to be a fantasy airport where all these different characters are popping up."

Double-breasted jackets were long and belted at the waist while cloaks had slits for arms.

Models present creations at the ALEXACHUNG catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's in London, Britain September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Chung took inspiration from 1930s silk crepe dresses for short-sleeved frocks, but there were also nods to the 1970s with waistcoats and a darker palette including mustard, brown and burgundy colours.



For her denim outfits, the 34-year-old turned to the 1990s, sending out models in cigarette pants. Chung also kept the cooler British summer in mind with shiny raincoats.

London Fashion Week, during which designers are presenting their spring/summer 2019 womenswear lines, runs until Tuesday.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Ros Russell)