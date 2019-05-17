Singapore actor-singer’s romantic scandals gone viral in Malaysia

Aliff Aziz is in the middle of yet another scandal. According to The Malay Mail, photos of the Singapore-born, Malaysia-based actor-singer have surfaced of him kissing a woman at an entertainment outlet.

Shortly after the photos began circulating, a woman known only as “Mei Fina” came forward to address the issue on Facebook Live. She claimed that the photos were old and that the two of them did not have an intimate relationship. She said: “It’s only Aliff Aziz, what has he got? Nothing. If it was a Datuk or a Tan Sri, it’d be worth it. Aliff Aziz can go die.”

This latest incident comes hot on the heels of his previous scandal where a photo of the 28-year-old singer shirtless and hugging a supposedly underage girl went viral.



Aliff Aziz and former wife Bella in happier times. (Photo: Instagram/bellaastillah)

Aliff, whose full name is Muhammad Aliff Aziz, and his wife, Bella Astillah, were officially divorced on May 16 in Kuala Lumpur. According to The Star Online, Bella had initially replied, “Irreconcilable differences”, when asked the reason for the divorce. However, when pressed further, she tearfully replied: “Because my husband always cheats on me.”

She also informed the court that she had videos and photos of her husband’s affairs as proof. The couple, who have a toddler son together, had been living apart for more than three months.

Aliff had cheated on her twice before: with actress Alifah Nasir in 2017 and with actress Oktovia Manrose this past February. The first time he was caught cheating, he publicly apologised and Bella forgave him.

The Singapore-born Aliff won the singing competition Anugerah in 2007 when he was just 16 years old. He’s since released four albums. His many scandals have riled up a lot of people, and led to his Wikipedia page being edited to include “cheater” under his occupation.