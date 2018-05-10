American music legend Bob Dylan to perform in Singapore Aug 6

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos

SINGAPORE: Legendary musician Bob Dylan is set to return to Singapore.



He will be performing on Aug 6 at The Star Theatre backed by a live band as part of his Asia tour, which also includes stops in Hong Kong and elsewhere in the region.

Dylan last performed in Singapore back in 2011 for Timbre's Rock & Roots and has since won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature, a first for a musician.

Arguably one of the most influential musicians living today, the icon shows no signs of slowing down despite turning 77 years old later this month.

His last album, Triplicate, was released earlier this March.

Tickets are priced at S$128, S$188 and S$248 and will go on sale via APACTix on May 14, 10am.

Bob Dylan will perform in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Aug 6 August at 8.30pm.

